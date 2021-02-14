LIST: North Alabama winter weather causing closures, cancellations, delays

The winter weather threat is prompting many institutions, businesses and more to change plans for this week when roads are expected to be treacherous.

We'll update this list as we learn more:

* Decatur Municipal Court dockets for Monday are cancelled.

* Wayne Farms Decatur Fresh will not have its third shift running Sunday night. They are also not bringing on their first or second shifts on Monday.

* The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will be closed Monday.

* The University of Alabama in Huntsville will be closed Monday.

* The Athens State University campus will be closed on Monday.

* The Huntsville Hospital Imaging Center will be closed Monday and reopen at noon on Tuesday.

* Northwest-Shoals Community College will close both campuses for campus-based operations Monday. It is recommended that courses and college meetings be held in a virtual format, if possible.

* First Baptist CDC in Madison will be closed Monday,

* Wallace State Community College is closed Monday.

* Heritage Christian University is closed Monday.

* Valley Internal Medicine Athens is closed Monday and a half-day on Tuesday due to the winter weather warnings.

* In the event the roads are impassable Monday morning, Limestone County will postpone garbage pickup until the roads become safe.

* The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center will be closed Monday. No drop-off services will be available.

* All YMCA facilities will be closed on Monday. All programs including school holiday day camp are cancelled for the day.

Affected facilities include:

Southeast Family YMCA in Huntsville

Downtown Express YMCA in Huntsville

Hogan Family YMCA in Madison

YMCA Downtown Early Childhood Education Center

YMCA Northwest Early Childhood Education Center

YMCA Southeast Early Childhood Education Center

Heart of the Valley YMCA Association Office