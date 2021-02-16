Clear
LIST: North Alabama winter weather causes closures, cancellations, delays for Wednesday

Check back for updates

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 3:22 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 4:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The winter weather is prompting many institutions, businesses and more in North Alabama to change plans this week. 

Dangerous road conditions are reported in some areas. 

Coronavirus vaccination sites and local schools are also being impacted by delays and closures. 

We’re monitoring conditions and alerting you with the most accurate information via the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. In addition to watching WAAY 31 News, you can access all three of our radars HERE.

You also can download our WAAY 31 Weather App to stay informed. More info HERE

We'll update this list as we learn more:

* The Von Braun Center has rescheduled its Fat Tuesday event. It now will be held Thursday.

* Athens City offices will open on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m.

* Out of concern for potential travel impacts tomorrow, the Decatur Municipal Court dockets for February 17, 2021 are cancelled.

* All Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) curbside recycling collections for this week are now DELAYED. Crews will resume collections as soon as possible and will continue throughout the weekend in order to complete all daily routes. To ensure your collection, please place and leave your cart out until emptied. Some areas may experience further delays depending on road conditions.

* In Lincoln County, there are no coronavirus vaccines or testing on Wednesday, at this time. The health department will be contacting individuals to reschedule the appointments.

* Tuscumbia Municipal Court closed Wednesday

* Ash Wednesday 6:30 p.m. Service cancelled at Athens First United Methodist Church

* Lauderdale County Courthouse closed Wednesday

* Colbert County Courthouse closed Wednesday

* JM Smucker Decatur Facility closed Tuesday and reopening Wednesday at noon

* Due to winter weather conditions and current travel issues in the county, Presiding Limestone County Circuit Court Judge, Robert M. Baker, has cancelled all Limestone County court proceedings scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

* The City of Decatur Planning Commission Meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled for this Thursday, February 18, with the pre-meeting beginning at 2:45 p.m. and the meeting beginning at 3:30 p.m.

* Crestwood Medical Center's Vaccine Clinic will have a delayed opening on Wednesday, February 17. The clinic will open at 9:00 am. Anyone who had an appointment from 7:30-8:30 am will be contacted for a rescheduled time later in the day.

* Due the increase of inclement weather and icy roads, Helen Keller Hospital will be rescheduling the 2nd dose vaccinations that were scheduled for Wednesday, February 17th and Thursday, February 18th. If you have an appointment for Wednesday for your second dose, you will receive a call to reschedule your appointment for Friday, February 19th. If you have an appointment for Thursday for your second dose, you will receive a call to reschedule your appointment for Monday, February 22nd. Friday’s scheduled appointments will stay the same.

* Limestone County Health Department is closed for the remainder of Tuesday. It will open for business tomorrow on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8:00am, weather permitting. If you were schedule for your second (2nd) dose during our closure, you do not need to reschedule, you can walk-in for your second (2nd) dose anytime we are open. Be sure and bring your vaccine card. You have until 42 days after your first (1st) dose to get it.

