LIST: North Alabama winter weather causes closures, cancellations, delays for Thursday

As the winter weather continues in North Alabama, so does the impact on local businesses, institutions and more.

Many of them have been forced to change plans for Thursday to limit travel during dangerous road conditions.

You can find a list of closures, cancellations and delays below. Be sure to check back, as we'll continue to provide updates.

* The Lauderdale County Health Department will be closed Thursday.

* The Franklin County Courthouse and Franklin County Health Department will be closed Thursday.

* The Colbert County Health Department will be closed Thursday.

* The Lauderdale County Courthouse is closed Thursday.

* Florence City Hall offices will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and be opening on a delay Thursday at 10 a.m.

* Garbage service is delayed until further notice for Florence.

* The second shift at Gemstone Foods in Florence has been cancelled on Wednesday. The first shift will have a delayed start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

* Athens Municipal Judge Don Mansell has cancelled court for Thursday. This is Municipal Court only. Court officials will communicate a rescheduled date to those who were supposed to appear in court.

* The Colbert County Courthouse is closed Thursday.

* All RANA curbside recycling routes for this week are on a 2-day delay. RANA plans to collect now through the weekend on Saturday and Sunday to complete routes. Leave your cart at the curb for collection.

* As of Wednesday afternoon, Crestwood Medical Center's Vaccine Clinic plans to operate as scheduled on Thursday. If weather prohibits opening or prevents someone with an appointment from coming in to get the vaccine, it will contact them to reschedule.

* The Athens Limestone Hospital COVID Vaccine Clinic will be delayed Thursday to operate from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Everyone with an appointment will be called and rescheduled as soon as possible. People who are scheduled to receive second doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within their vaccination window.