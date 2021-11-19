Lions fall to Manhattan in ASUN/MAAC opener

ORLANDO, Fla., – The University of North Alabama men's basketball team opened play at the ASUN/MAAC Challenge with a 55-51 loss to Manhattan Friday in the HP Field House at Disney's Wild World of Sports Complex. With the loss, UNA falls to 1-2 on the season while the Jaspers improve to 3-1 on the year.

On Friday, Manhattan overcame a two-point deficit at the half and held off the Lions down the stretch. Jamari Blackmon's three-point basket at the buzzer gave the Lions a 33-31 lead at the break. North Alabama, however, connected on just six shots from the floor over the final 20 minutes. The Jaspers outscored UNA 24-18 in the second half, grabbing the lead for good midway through the period.

The Lions stayed within striking distance by playing solid defense of its own. UNA held the Jaspers to just over 30 percent shooting from the floor in the second half and held a 34-32 rebounding advantage for the game. Neither team led by more than six points the entire night.

After taking the two-point lead into the break, a jumper by Blackmon later gave UNA its largest lead at 41-36 with 16:13 remaining in regulation. The Lions, however, would not connect from the floor for the next 7:36 of playing time as Manhattan made its move.

The Jaspers used a 9-0 run to grab a 45-41 lead at the 9:15 mark before a jumper by Omar Figueroa then cut the deficit in half.

A second scoring drought of more than five minutes then plagued North Alabama as Manhattan built a 49-43 lead with 4:10 remaining. Figueroa converted a basket and free throw to cut the deficit to three, but the Lions would get no closer until the closing seconds.

A three-pointer by Payton Youngblood with 17 seconds remaining made the score 53-51. The Jaspers' Warren Williams, however, sank two free throws and the Lions missed a trey in the closing seconds.

Blackmon led all players with 13 points. Youngblood also reached double figures with 11 points and nine rebounds. Ant Nelson led Manhattan with 10 points.

UNA will remain in Orlando to face Iona on the second day of the event. The Gaels defeated Liberty 54-50 on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. (CST).