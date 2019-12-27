Limestone Co. woman indicted for capital murder, accused of leaving baby in car for 7 hours

A Limestone County grand jury indicted a woman on capital murder charges after she left her 13-month-old son, Casen, a locked in a car for hours.

Elizabeth Case's attorney waived her preliminary hearing earlier this month, sending the case straight to a grand jury.

Deputies say Case left the infant in the car for 7 hours after a night of dumpster diving in October.

The child's paternal grandmother is the one who discovered Casen had been left in his car seat.

The sheriffs' office said Case is a known drug user and was out of jail on bond when her son died.

She was originally charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse.

Case is being held without bond in the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.