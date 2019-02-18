Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

LGBTQ activists demand inclusion in Alabama hate crime law

LGBTQ activists are wanting the law to include sexuality and gender identity.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

LGBTQ activists are demanding a change in Alabama's hate crime law.

On Saturday, activists visited the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery, asking to be included in the law. The law currently includes crimes against people based off of their race, ethnicity, color, religion, national origin and disabilities. The activists want the law to include sexuality and gender identity.

"You shouldn't have to walk out of your house everyday and think that you have to present yourself a different way just to feel safe, and that's not cool," said a Huntsville resident, Whitney Simon.

Alabama legislation has considered including the LGBTQ community in the law before, but it was never passed. Only 20 states in the U.S. include sexuality and gender identity in their hate crime laws.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events