LGBTQ activists demand inclusion in Alabama hate crime law

LGBTQ activists are demanding a change in Alabama's hate crime law.

On Saturday, activists visited the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery, asking to be included in the law. The law currently includes crimes against people based off of their race, ethnicity, color, religion, national origin and disabilities. The activists want the law to include sexuality and gender identity.

"You shouldn't have to walk out of your house everyday and think that you have to present yourself a different way just to feel safe, and that's not cool," said a Huntsville resident, Whitney Simon.

Alabama legislation has considered including the LGBTQ community in the law before, but it was never passed. Only 20 states in the U.S. include sexuality and gender identity in their hate crime laws.