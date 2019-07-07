Clear
LCSO seek two inmates who left work detail Sunday morning

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryan Vincent and Jeremy Tucker to contact them. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryan Vincent and Jeremy Tucker to contact them.

Both Bryan Vincent and Jeremy Tucker were assigned to Vulcan Plastics.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who they said left their work detail early Sunday morning.

Bryan Vincent and Jeremy Tucker were both assigned to Vulcan Plastics when they were discovered to be missing. 

Deputies said Vincent was serving a split sentence for receiving stolen property and Tucker was serving a sentence for child support.

Anyone with information on there whereabouts is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.

