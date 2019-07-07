The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who they said left their work detail early Sunday morning.
Bryan Vincent and Jeremy Tucker were both assigned to Vulcan Plastics when they were discovered to be missing.
Deputies said Vincent was serving a split sentence for receiving stolen property and Tucker was serving a sentence for child support.
Anyone with information on there whereabouts is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.
Related Content
- LCSO seek two inmates who left work detail Sunday morning
- Morgan Co. inmate escapes work detail
- Inmate escapes Alabama work release
- Limited details in how state plans to stop work release inmate escapees
- Limestone County sheriff seeks Sunday morning burglary suspect
- Sunday morning showers
- Details released in capture of escaped Limestone County inmate
- Work release inmate recaptured, faces escape charge
- Inmate recaptured after leaving work release center
- Inmate who killed an Alabama officer seeks stay of execution
Scroll for more content...