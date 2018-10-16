Man arrested in connection to string of boat thefts, burglaries in Lauderdale Co.

A man is behind bars after investigators said he committed a series of burglaries and thefts over roughly a month and a half.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s investigators said Daniel Smallwood was arrested on Monday in possession of a stolen kayak.

About a month and a half ago, investigators started looking into reports of break-ins along the water way in Lauderdale County. Reports started in the Shoals Creek area and eventually migrated to the Sunset Beach area.

Investigators developed Smallwood as a suspect and compared him to video taken from security cameras from Ridge Cliff Drive. He was arrested along County Road 14 on Monday and booked into the Lauderdale County Jail.

Smallwood refused to answer questions from investigators. He received a long list of charges including five burglary charges, six theft of property charges and six charges of receiving stolen property.

Investigators said much of the stolen property was returned to its owners. They said Smallwood started off stealing boats, but when that became too obvious, he turned to taking kayaks and making his way down the water.

Deputies said the burglary charges stem from breaking into homes. In one instance, investigators said a woman spotted him inside her home.

Investigators also said Smallwood has a criminal record and was released from his parole in 2015 after being convicted on a first-degree marijuana possession charge.

Smallwood is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $34,500 bond.