Kyler Murray pursing NFL over MLB

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray says he will pursue a career in the NFL over playing baseball for the Oakland Athletics.

Murray was the ninth overall pick in last June's baseball amateur draft, and the outfielder agreed to a minor league contract with Oakland for a $4.66 million signing bonus. He is a football quarterback is eligible for this year's NFL draft, which starts April; 25.

Oakland, which started spring training workouts Monday, had a locker with a No. 73 jersey waiting for him.

Murray tweeted: "Moving forward, I am firmly and fully committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback."