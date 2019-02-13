MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray says he will pursue a career in the NFL over playing baseball for the Oakland Athletics.
Murray was the ninth overall pick in last June's baseball amateur draft, and the outfielder agreed to a minor league contract with Oakland for a $4.66 million signing bonus. He is a football quarterback is eligible for this year's NFL draft, which starts April; 25.
Oakland, which started spring training workouts Monday, had a locker with a No. 73 jersey waiting for him.
Murray tweeted: "Moving forward, I am firmly and fully committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback."
Related Content
- Kyler Murray pursing NFL over MLB
- Kyler Murray wins Heisman
- Sooners QB, A's prospect Kyler Murray declares for NFL draft
- Auburn, Alabama and local MLB Draft recap
- Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dies following plane crash
- MLB approves sale of Mobile BayBears; relocation in question
- Braves lose 9 international players in MLB sanctions
- Man wanted in Nashville purse snatching arrested in Scottsboro
- Minkah, Rashaan talk NFL Draft
- Police: Girlfriend of Opry Mills shooting victim had stolen guns in her purse
Scroll for more content...