Making only his second start of the year, Kyle Wright struggled against the New York Mets Wednesday.

The Braves pitcher only lasted two innings, taking the loss after allowing five runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout as Atlanta fell 7-3.

Wright’s last appearance came back in April, when he went pitched into the fifth inning, allowing just two runs and striking out five in an Atlanta win.

The Buckhorn High grad now holds a 6.56 career ERA.