Kyle Wright finishes season with best ERA, most strikeouts in Triple-A baseball

North Alabama’s Kyle Wright led all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.02 ERA and 137 strikeouts this season.

In 24 games for the Gwinnett Stripers, the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate, the Buckhorn High School alum posted a 10-5 record.

Wright also made two starts with the Braves this season but did not experience the same level of success (6 IP, 0-1, 9.95 ERA, 6 K).

“I struggled a bit, not just in the big leagues, I struggled when I was down in Triple-A as well, early in the year,” Wright explained. “I kinda was able to really get back on track and I was able to get back to who I want to be as a pitcher. So, for me to finish the way I did and kind of go on the stretches that I did, I was really proud of that.”

The former Vanderbilt Commodore felt like he was able to regain his identity as a pitcher and showcase the ability and talent he knows he has. Wright’s success gave him confidence and reassurance that he can pitch at a high level.

The MiLB season ended on Sunday but that doesn’t mean Wright is done for the year. The 26-year-old said he is set to head to the Braves’ alternate training site, where he will stay ready in case Atlanta needs him during the postseason.

But Wright is no stranger to October baseball, having made two appearances for the Braves in 2020.

“Obviously, the energy and the atmosphere and the excitement is amplified. But, at the end of the day, it is another game so it’s one of those things where you’ve got to try to look at it as another game or else all those feelings and emotions could get the best of you,” Wright explained of the experience. “It’s a lot of fun. There really is nothing like it.”

With Atlanta set to square off with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Wright is excited by the possibility of returning to the major league club for the playoffs. Still, the pitcher doesn’t like thinking about what it would take for that to happen.

“You don’t want it to be because of injury or whatever it might be,” Wright said. “I want those guys to stay healthy and compete. But I think if there ever is a chance for me to pitch, I’ll be ready.”