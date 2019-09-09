Kroger yellowfin tuna steaks linked to poisoning

The Food and Drug Administration is telling people not to eat yellowfin tuna steaks from Kroger because they may be poisoned.

The steaks were sold in Kroger stores in 16 states, including Alabama and Tennessee. The sell by dates are from August 29 to September 14.

On September 4, the FDA became aware of multiple scombroid poisoning cases in people who ate the tuna steaks purchased from three separate Kroger retail locations in Ohio. The next day, Kroger agreed to remove all yellowfin tuna steaks from their stores.

Scombroid poisoning is caused by eating fish that has not been properly refrigerated or preserved and therefore contains high levels of histamine, according to the FDA.

Symptoms include flushing of the face, headache, heart palpitations, itching, blurred vision, cramps and diarrhea. Consumers who have symptoms of scombroid poisoning should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

Patients can be treated with antihistamines; however, even without treatment, people usually get better within 12 hours, according to the FDA.

Consumers who purchased this product should dispose of it or return the product to the store.