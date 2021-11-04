Kroger hosting virtual hiring event for veterans

Veterans, active military and their family members who are on the job hunt are invited to take part in a virtual hiring event for Kroger next week, with positions at all levels available.

The event will run from 1–4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Full- and part-time positions are open across the company, including all-purpose clerks, overnight stocking positions, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy positions and more.

“Kroger values our military and has a longstanding commitment to supporting our military community,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger-Nashville division. “We recognize the skills and experience our brave servicemen and –women have to offer through their military experience, and we look forward to hiring our heroes and look forward to feeding their future.”

To further incentivize applicants, Kroger said it is offering positions with a starting rate of at least $13 per hour; additional pay for overnight stocking shifts; health and retirement benefits; associate discounts on groceries, streaming services, travel and more; a one-time payment of $100 for fully vaccinated employees; and flexible or next-day pay scheduling.

To register for the virtual event, click here.