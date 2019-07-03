Kroger closing Drake Ave store in Huntsville sooner than expected

Kroger has moved forward the date to permanently close its store at 2009 Drake Avenue in Huntsville.

The store's last day of business will be July 8th. The original closing date was July 13th, but the company says due to how fast the store sold down on product, the closing date was moved forward.

The company says all 100 associates employed at that location will be offered employment at other area Kroger stores.

Melissa Eads, Corporate Affairs Manager of the Kroger Nashville Division, said in June, the closing is due to the store experiencing significant losses for several years, including more than $3 million in the last three years.

Kroger says customers of the Drake Avenue location can find two other stores less than 4 miles away at 2110 Oakwood Avenue and 8404 S. Memorial Parkway.