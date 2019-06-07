Kroger closing Drake Ave store in Huntsville; 100 employees impacted

Clear
Kroger will permanently close its store at 2009 Drake Avenue in Huntsville.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Kroger announced on Friday that the company will permanently close its store at 2009 Drake Avenue in Huntsville, effective July 13, 2019.

According to the company, all 100 associates currently employed at that location will be offered employment at other area Kroger stores.

Melissa Eads, Corporate Affairs Manager of the Kroger Nashville Division, says the closing is due to the store experiencing significant losses for several years, including more than $3 million in the last three years.

Kroger says customers of the Drake Avenue location can find two other stores less than 4 miles away at 2110 Oakwood Avenue and 8404 S. Memorial Parkway.

"Closing stores is always a last resort, and only considered after all other alternatives have been exhausted," Eads said.

