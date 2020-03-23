Kroger, Publix starting senior-only shopping hour this week

It's all in an effort to keep these customers safe from the coronavirus. At Kroger, seniors and anyone deemed high-risk by the Centers for Disease control will have an exclusive time to shop from 7 A.M. to 8 A.M., Monday through Thursday. Anyone over the age of 60 qualifies as a senior.

In a release, a representative with kroger said this change comes after many customers reached out and expressed concern about the vulnerability of this age group and the coronavirus. Stores open to everyone else at 8 A.M. And will close at 9 P.M.

Publix is following suit. Their shopping hour will be from 7 to 8 on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Anyone over 65 qualifies as a senior at publix.