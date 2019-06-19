Clear
Korn Ferry Pro-Golf Tour coming to Huntsville

The pro-golf tour hits The Ledges in April of 2020.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 9:30 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 9:45 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The pro-golf tour coming to Huntsville is now the Korn Ferry Tour, formally known as the Web.com Tour.

The Huntsville Championship is what it's being called. It will take place in April of 2020 at The Ledges. 

