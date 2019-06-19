The pro-golf tour coming to Huntsville is now the Korn Ferry Tour, formally known as the Web.com Tour.
The Huntsville Championship is what it's being called. It will take place in April of 2020 at The Ledges.
Related Content
- Korn Ferry Pro-Golf Tour coming to Huntsville
- Huntsville officer cleared in Golf Road shooting
- Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant expects benefits from new solar panels
- Shooting victim found at Browns Ferry Road and I-65
- Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant unit closed for upgrades
- TVA begins Browns Ferry outage for Unit 1 modifications
- Nuclear Regulatory Commission conducts investigation at Browns Ferry plant
- Leeman Ferry car break-ins have businesses on edge
- Malzahn to visit Huntsville on 2018 Ambush Tour
Scroll for more content...