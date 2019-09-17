Kohl’s hiring seasonal workers in Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and Florence

Kohl's is hiring 90,000 seasonal workers for the holidays.
The company hopes to hire 5,000 of those workers during a national hiring event on Saturday, October 5th.
Kohl's has locations in Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and Florence. To apply for a position, click here.
.@Kohls hiring 90,000 seasonal associates for the holidays; aims to hire 5,000 in one day during first-ever national hiring event on Saturday, October 5https://t.co/DlzH8iydIk pic.twitter.com/KrFEuGdKVn
— Kohl's News (@KohlsNews) September 17, 2019
