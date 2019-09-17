Clear
Kohl’s hiring seasonal workers in Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and Florence

The company is holding a national hiring event on Saturday, October 5th.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019
Updated: Sep 17, 2019
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Kohl's is hiring 90,000 seasonal workers for the holidays.

The company hopes to hire 5,000 of those workers during a national hiring event on Saturday, October 5th.

Kohl's has locations in Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and Florence. To apply for a position, click here.

