Kobe Brown opens recruitment

Lee High star de-commits from Texas A&M after coaching change.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Kobe Brown, Lee Generals star, is back on the market after he reopens recruitment, de-committing from Texas A&M. 

Brown is Huntsville's player of the year, so he will have some of the top schools looking at him. He announced Wednesday on Twitter he was going to look at other schools after Texas A&M fired their head basketball coach, Billy Kennedy, following a loss in the SEC Tournament. 

