Kobe Brown, Mizzou advance to quarterfinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Dru Smith made two free throws with 15.2 seconds left, and the Missouri Tigers held off Georgia 73-70 to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Lee alum, Kobe Brown, put up 16 points for Missouri. Seventh-seeded Missouri (16-8) will play eighth-ranked Arkansas on Friday night. The Tigers led 62-50 and nearly blew that lead after failing to make a field goal after Jeremiah Tilmon’s layup with 6:24 remaining. They missed their final six shots but made all nine free throws within the final five minutes. Tenth-seeded Georgia lost its third straight. The Bulldogs trailed 69-67 with 19.8 seconds remaining when Toumani Camara missed two free throws.