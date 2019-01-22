Knives, drugs, more found in Marshall County Jail crackdown

A large amount of knives, drugs and more were found during what the Marshall County sheriff says is the first shakedown of the jail in a decade.

Sheriff Phil Sims said he’s mainly surprised with how creative inmates can be.

"I'm surprised with how they make this stuff," Sims said. "We got cell phones, homemade knives, and even a homemade tattoo maker.

"You’re never going to keep everything out, but our job is to minimize it and catch it before it gets in."

Other items included a rope made out of plastic bags, 30 cell phones, and a power tool strong enough to cut large blocks of wood.

Sims has also suspended inmate privileges like visitation and TV.

"We're going to run this as a county jail. This is not a Holiday Inn, and we’re going to run it how it should be run."

Marshall County resident Ursula Roberts said she wasn’t surprised by all the contraband.

"If you put somebody in a box for a long period of time and they don’t have much stimulation, if they have a piece of paper they're going to play with it," she said.

Roberts is hopeful for positive change. She says they should start with more activities for inmates.

"A little something more to do and a little more recreation time. You know, give them a little pity," she said.

Another major problem the jail has encountered has been staffing, and Sims said today they are almost at full staff.

The Marshall County Commission is expected to discuss funding for that issue on Wednesday.