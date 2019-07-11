Clear
Kira Lewis Jr proud of his gold medal

The Hazel Green grad won with Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 9:39 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Kira Lewis Jr. says he wore he gold medal so long his neck started to hurt. That's how excited he is to bring home the top prize at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

