Clear

Kira Lewis Jr. off to accomplish NBA dreams

The Meridianville native is signing an agent and heading to the NBA Draft.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 6:56 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Hazel Green alum, and Alabama Point Guard, Kira Lewis Jr. announced Tuesday that he will forego his final two seasons of college eligibility and keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Lewis is projected a first-rounder.

He'll look to become the 16th player in program history to hear his named called in the first round of the NBA Draft, which will take place this year on June 25, 2020.

“My continuous prayers are with our world during these uncertain times as we experience the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lewis said through his social media post. “For as long as I can remember, playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine. I am truly thankful for the love and support shown by my coaches, teachers, trainers, teammates and fans. To my parents: Thank you for always believing in me and being in my corner no matter the circumstances. I would like to thank the University of Alabama staff – present and former – for allowing a kid from Meridianville, Ala., to live out his dream of playing college basketball. Lastly, to all of my supporters: Y’all have made this a memorable experience and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

For his sophomore season at Bama, Lewis earned First-Team All-SEC and First Team USBWA All-District. 

He led the Crimson Tide in scoring and assists. 

The 19-year-old point guard ranked as one of the top transition players in all of college basketball. His 5.1 transition points per game were fourth-best among all Division I players this past season.

“We are excited for Kira and his family,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “Whichever team drafts Kira will be getting a special player. He’s the fastest kid from one end of the floor to the other that I’ve ever coached. The NBA has gone to a game of pace and getting up-and-down, so I think he fits the direction the league is going. He is a great kid who wants to be in the gym and get better. I think he’s going to help a team. The fact that he’s only just turned 19 years old and has played two years of college basketball gives him a high potential. I think someone will take him in the first round, and I’d love to see him go as high as possible.”

For his two-year career, Lewis, who started all 65 games across his freshman and sophomore seasons, collected 1,013 points (15.9 ppg), 260 assists (4.0 apg) and 84 steals (1.3 spg). He became just the second Alabama men’s basketball player in program history to eclipse 1,000 points for his career, joining only James "Hollywood" Robinson. A member of the 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team, Lewis played his rookie campaign as the youngest men’s basketball player in all of Division I that season.

Lewis was of 12 members who made up the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team roster that won the gold medal last summer in Greece.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5317

Reported Deaths: 183
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson68826
Mobile68033
Lee31115
Shelby2736
Chambers25713
Montgomery2313
Madison2024
Tallapoosa19312
Marshall1673
Tuscaloosa1531
Baldwin1173
Etowah1007
Walker900
Calhoun803
Houston702
Elmore691
Coffee640
Marion635
St. Clair570
Randolph563
Wilcox491
Russell480
Morgan480
Talladega471
DeKalb462
Cullman440
Chilton430
Pike410
Limestone400
Pickens400
Sumter400
Jackson392
Greene320
Bibb320
Lowndes310
Hale311
Marengo302
Autauga281
Dallas262
Macon262
Covington240
Lauderdale244
Clarke240
Coosa231
Blount220
Barbour220
Dale210
Clay190
Henry180
Franklin180
Choctaw170
Escambia160
Colbert161
Washington161
Butler140
Cleburne121
Cherokee120
Bullock110
Lawrence100
Lamar90
Monroe91
Conecuh90
Perry90
Winston90
Crenshaw60
Geneva40
Fayette30
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7238

Reported Deaths: 152
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby183935
Davidson167519
Sumner51831
Williamson3576
Rutherford3287
Out of TN2731
Knox1934
Wilson1851
Montgomery1222
Hamilton11812
Robertson1160
Putnam963
Madison871
Tipton830
Bedford762
Cumberland580
Unassigned570
Fayette461
Dickson460
Washington460
Blount463
Sullivan451
Bradley371
Greene352
Maury340
Macon343
Gibson310
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Hawkins272
Sevier261
Grundy251
Loudon230
Cheatham220
Trousdale211
Coffee200
Marshall161
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Anderson161
Lawrence150
Carroll151
Smith141
Haywood131
Campbell131
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Monroe111
Scott110
Bledsoe100
Lincoln100
Obion91
McNairy90
Henry90
Cannon80
Chester80
Roane80
Hamblen81
Weakley80
Hardeman70
Overton70
Crockett60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Humphreys60
Jackson60
Carter51
Clay50
Giles50
Warren50
Morgan50
Polk50
Claiborne50
Henderson40
Houston40
White40
Lake40
Hardin40
Grainger40
Benton40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Union30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Wayne20
Rhea20
Hickman20
Moore20
Lewis20
Johnson20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events