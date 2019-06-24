Kira Lewis Jr. is off to Greece representing Team USA

Kira Lewis Jr is in Greece playing for Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup. His parents, Kira Lewis Sr. and Natasha, told me they’re proud their son is one of the 12 athletes who made the national team.

"It's a huge honor to represent our country, it's unbelievable to me," Natasha said. "He got me speechless," Kira Sr. added.

Kira spent weeks in Colorado competing for a final roster spot. He's the first player from Hazel Green to play in a FIBA World Cup. Hazel Green principal, Quinn Headen says he's watched a good kid, grow into a great young man.

"Just wonderful, so so proud of him," Headen added.

"Coaching him was enjoyable for me, great kid worked really hard, not surprised he's getting this opportunity," Kira's former coach, Danny Anderson, said.

Kira graduated, played a full season of SEC basketball at Alabama all before his 18th birthday. Headen says Kira has put in the work to get to this point.

"I mean six in the morning, we come in to work, we hear the ball bouncing, and who is it? It's the best person on the team, in the gym by himself," Headen said.

Kira Sr. says the Bama point guard is making North Alabama proud.

"Everywhere you go his name comes up, everyone is so supportive, we couldn't be happier," he said. "

Natasha says the World Cup is another goal marked off Kira's list, and she can't wait to see where else basketball takes him.

"It's all in God's will, it's whatever God's will is,"

And a world cup win?

"That would mean everything to me, bring home the gold baby!" Natasha said.