Kira Lewis Jr. hosts basketball camp at Hazel Green High School

The Pelicans' guard said the event was just a way to give back to the community that gave so much to him.

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 11:00 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 11:42 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Hazel Green High School alum and New Orleans Pelicans’ guard Kira Lewis Jr. was back in North Alabama Saturday to host his first We Aim Higher camp.

Hosted at his old high school, the former Crimson Tide baller said he put on the event to give back to the community that gave so much to him.

Lewis must have been in a giving mood this week because he surprised his parents with a new house on Friday and then presented Hazel Green High School with a $25,000 check on Saturday. Lewis said it means a lot to him to be able to give back.

“These people put a lot in me so I just want to give it back and pay my appreciation to them, just show them that I care as much as they did when I was little,” he explained.

And the kids that attended the camp didn’t leave empty-handed. Each had a chance to take a picture with Kira and take home a backpack full of school supplies.

The camp is already something Lewis and his family are hoping to continue hosting. He said Saturday that there is a possibility of extending it to multiple days so he can get to know as many young kids as he can.

Of course, the guard is also looking forward to getting his second season underway. He says all he can do now is keep working.

“Just keep getting better, have fun with it,” he said. “It’s my dream so really get the most of it.”

