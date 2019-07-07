Clear
Kira Lewis Jr. amd Team USA U19 Basketball win 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup

Team USA topped Mali 93-79 in the championship game Sunday.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 5:37 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Hazel Green High School alum Kira Lewis and Team USA defeated Mali, 93-79, Sunday to win the gold medal at the FIBA 2019 Men’s Basketball U19 World Cup. It was the seventh time winning gold for USA.

Along the way, the undefeated United States defeated New Zealand, Lituania (twice), Senegal, Latvia, Russia and finally Mali to capture the gold medal. Lewis’ best game came in the semifinals against Lithuania, where he scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting in 15 minutes of game action.

The University of Alabama point guard posted one assist in 2:25 on the floor in the gold medal game against Mali. The Crimson Tide sophomore averaged 4.0 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game throughout the tournament.

