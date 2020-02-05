Suspect connected to shooting of Kimberly police officer in custody

An Alabamba man is in custody after authorities say he's connected to a shooting involving a Kimberly police officer.

37-year-old Preston Johnson and three others were taken into custody near Dora early Wednesday morning after a manhunt.

Officials say a Kimberly police officer and Johnson were involved in a chase on I-65 in Warrior late Tuesday night. The officer was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement issued a Emergency BLUE Alert asking for the public's help locating Johnson.

Attorney General Steve Marshall posted on social media that the officer was critically injured.