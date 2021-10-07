Kimberly Fails Jones Foundation helping breast cancer patients

Three years after her breast cancer diagnosis, at just 34-years-old, Kimberly Fails Jones died.

That was in 2010. A year later, her family started the Kimberly Fails Jones Foundation in her honor.

"She was a person that was motivated by challenge and was always willing and able to stand up, meet and respond to that challenge whenever and wherever she could," said William D. Fails, Jones' father.

For those closest to Jones, it is not a surprise she was thinking of others even while in her own battle.

"When she was in the hospital, she was trying to get out of her hospital bed to go see about other people," said her friend Nikia Lightfoot. "That's how concerned she was about others."

Before she died, Jones told her father she wanted to help those struggling financially. The Kimberly Fails Jones Foundation helps patients with bills, rent, house payments, and medical supplies.

"She was the first person I knew how had cancer, so it was a lot for me to wrap my head around," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot has been part of the foundation from the start. She knew Jones since high school. She said seeing her battle this deadly disease was eye-opening.

While losing her was tough, this mission became even more personal for Lightfoot.

"Two years after Kimberly passed away, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," she said.

Lightfoot caught it early. She has been cancer-free for nine years and does not take it for granted.

"It's very very important to have that support," Lightfoot said.

Since 2011, the foundation has provided $100,000 in assistance. In fact, the organization has responded to every request. Lightfoot and Fails said the pandemic has made it tough to raise money. Still, they are determined to continue serving.

"It's just so important to keep her legacy alive through this foundation," Lightfoot said.



The organization was not able to hold its annual fundraiser this year. It plans to be back in full force in 2021. However, it is still accepting donations year-round. You can contact the foundation at kfjmemorialfoundation@gmail.com