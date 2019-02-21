Killen woman worries flooding could take her home

Even though we've seen a break in the rain, there is still imminent danger for many homeowners, especially with more rain on the way.

One Shoals woman, Suzanne Robinette, said she's terrified she could lose her house along Bluewater Creek in Killen. She showed us how high the water got at her house on County Road 432 in Lauderdale County and why the place is so special to her.

"My dad built it, and he passed away last year," said Robinette. "Everything washed away, our chairs, our grills. We had a huge metal garbage can down there. It's gone."

Robinette said she hasn't seen the water get this high around the creek in almost two decades. She said she's thankful the rain stopped and didn't reach her house that's up on stilts. With more rain coming, she's worried they could lose the home.

"It could wash it on away, if it gets any higher. With the rapids of the creek, it was rolling. It was rolling yesterday," said Robinette.

Emergency management officials in Lauderdale County are urging people to stay off the creeks and Tennessee River this week. McFarland Park in Florence will be closed until the water levels go down. TVA has also closed the Rockpile Recreational Area near the Wilson Dam because of the rising river.