Killen teen charged as an adult in rape and child porn cases

A teen from Killen faces dozens of sex crime charges, and investigators think there could be more victims.

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted 17-year-old Bryant Black on 31 counts, including one count of first-degree rape, 10 counts of production of obscene matter of a child under 17, 10 counts of dissemination of obscene matter of a child under 17, and 10 counts of possession of obscene matter of a child under 17.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigators worked the case through One Place of the Shoals.

Christina Keeton is the lead investigator on the case. She said one victim came forward in March and said Black forcefully attacked her. She reported the incident to OnePlace.

Keeton then obtained a search warrant for Bryant Black's phone, where she said more pictures of potential victims were found.

"I believe that he has victimized students from all over Lauderdale County and students in other states, and when I say students, I'm talking about young juvenile female victims. And if there are other victims, we'd like for them to come forward and make contact with investigations," said Keeton.

Keeton said it took a lot of courage for the first victim to come forward earlier this year and for a second victim to speak up as well.

"She continues to show strength throughout this entire investigation and I hope if there are other victims out there, they will come forward and seek help from us so we can get justice for them," said Keeton. ""It's been an extremely hard case. We worked diligently and we're going to continue working on it.".

Black was arrested on these charges and posted his $400,000 bond the same day. He is not allowed to have contact with any victim.

The sheriff's office and One Place of the Shoals investigators go to every school in the surrounding area to educate students on sex crimes and social media.