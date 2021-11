A Killen man was killed Tuesday when the tractor he was operating rolled on top of him.

Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker said Larry Comer, 79, was driving a farm tractor on the edge of a creek. Tucker said the wheel slipped into the creek, causing the tractor to roll on top of Comer.

Tucker said the incident, which has been ruled an accident, happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday.