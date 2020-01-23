Clear

Killen man indicted on rape charge in Colbert County

The incident happened in October 2019.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 5:43 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 5:58 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

A Shoals man is out on the streets after being arrested for rape.

According to court documents, Rex Quillen was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury for a first degree rape in Sheffield. He's been released after posting a$20,000 bond.

Sheffield police told WAAY31 Quillen did not know the victim, but the two were at a gathering with other people at a home on 31st in Sheffield. Investigators said the victim went to sleep alone and woke up to Quillen assaulting her.

Police said the victim left and told her family what happened and from there she went to the hospital and reported it to police.

