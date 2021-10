Drivers traveling on U.S. 72 in the Killen area are being asked to use extreme caution due to flooding.

Killen Fire & Rescue posted a photo to social media Tuesday in which part of the highway is underwater. They said there is major flooding where the highway intersects with Lauderdale County Road 71 and Lingerlost Road, near Trinity Baptist Church and about 1 mile west of Arx Mortis.