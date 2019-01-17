Clear

Kilby Correctional Facility inmate dies in apparent suicide

MGN Online

49-year-old Paul Ford was found Wednesday hanging by a bed sheet in his cell.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 2:24 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama prison inmate has died in a suspected suicide.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release that they are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County.

Prison officials said 49-year-old Paul Ford was found Wednesday hanging by a bed sheet in his cell about 2:30 p.m. Ford was unresponsive and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Ford was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole in 1988 after being convicted of murder in Talladega County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events