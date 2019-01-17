Kilby Correctional Facility inmate dies in apparent suicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama prison inmate has died in a suspected suicide.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release that they are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County.
Prison officials said 49-year-old Paul Ford was found Wednesday hanging by a bed sheet in his cell about 2:30 p.m. Ford was unresponsive and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.
Ford was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole in 1988 after being convicted of murder in Talladega County.
