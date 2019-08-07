Kids in Hazel Green will soon have a playground at Billy Hunter Park

Parents in Hazel Green are anxiously waiting for a new playground!

Construction is set to start as early as next weekend.

It'll be located at Billy Hunter park on Carriger Road, near the Harold Harbin gym.

Right now, some parents say there's not a safe place for their kids to play outside.

WAAY-31 spoke with the organization leading the effort about why this was so needed in the community.

Soon, kids will be able to climb and play on equipment like this without parents having to drive out of the way.

It's all thanks to the Hazel Green Athletic Association who has raised over $23,000 for a full playground.

"Now we're waiting on one final piece to get here and it will be all become a reality," said Lynn Gann, board member of the Hazel Green Athletic Association.

Lynn Gann is a parent and part of HGAA.

She told us this project started in 2014 and the work is finally coming together.

She and other parents told WAAY-31 there's no playground for their kids, so they decided to get their own.

"We want to support them, and be here and give them an area to play and be safe," said Gann.

Now, after various donations and help out of their own pockets, HGAA has raised over $23,000.

They purchased a swing set, climbing equipment, and a teeter totter.

They're waiting for one last piece and hope the community will help assemble it soon.

"We're hoping just any day to have our pirate ship and we'll get together," said Gann.

Gann told WAAY-31 Hazel Green is seeing major growth and it makes her proud to know she and others are bringing something that will be here for years to come.

"We've been here for several years and to see it continue to grow is huge," she said.

The playground will be in field C of the park and they're expecting it to be ready to play on by next month.

HGAA told us all of the fields have security cameras and are well lit for safety all day and night.

They also are looking to finalize a memorandum at the park...

You can buy a brick for just $50 by contacting someone on their Facebook page.