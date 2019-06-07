Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kids, adults alike enjoy Cook Museum on opening day

WAAY 31 was there for the grand opening and learned what some of the first people in line thought about the new attraction.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Scottie Kay

The long-awaited Cook Museum of Natural Science finally opened its doors on Friday and welcomed families from near and far.

“When my Mimi first told me we were going within the first hour, I was really excited," said Deacon Culver.

Ten-year-old Culver loves nature and says he’s been waiting for more than two years for the new Cook Museum of Natural Science to open up.

And, on Friday, he got to be one of the first people to walk through the exhibits.

“It’s like really good," he said. "I wasn’t expecting it to be this big!”

And he had a lot of favorite parts.

“Mainly the insects and the aquatic station, but really everything," he said. "I just like watching animals and learning about them and their habitat and all of that.”

Jill McEntire came with her grandson, who is a biology major, and both said the museum is a great place for hands-on learning.

“I can’t imagine what it would be for a little child to come in and discover all of this that they didn’t know," McEntire said. "They’re all excited. You can hear all the chatter. The ‘Let me see! Let me see!’”

Both Jill McEntire and Deacon Culver told WAAY 31 this won’t be the last time they visit the museum.

“I don’t know how you could top that," McEntire said. "It’s an amazing place. They’ve done an amazing job.”

“Although I came here once, I only had a little while, but there’s still so much to read, like all of this and all of that, so I’ll definitely be coming back," Culver added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events