Kids, adults alike enjoy Cook Museum on opening day

The long-awaited Cook Museum of Natural Science finally opened its doors on Friday and welcomed families from near and far.

“When my Mimi first told me we were going within the first hour, I was really excited," said Deacon Culver.

Ten-year-old Culver loves nature and says he’s been waiting for more than two years for the new Cook Museum of Natural Science to open up.

And, on Friday, he got to be one of the first people to walk through the exhibits.

“It’s like really good," he said. "I wasn’t expecting it to be this big!”

And he had a lot of favorite parts.

“Mainly the insects and the aquatic station, but really everything," he said. "I just like watching animals and learning about them and their habitat and all of that.”

Jill McEntire came with her grandson, who is a biology major, and both said the museum is a great place for hands-on learning.

“I can’t imagine what it would be for a little child to come in and discover all of this that they didn’t know," McEntire said. "They’re all excited. You can hear all the chatter. The ‘Let me see! Let me see!’”

Both Jill McEntire and Deacon Culver told WAAY 31 this won’t be the last time they visit the museum.

“I don’t know how you could top that," McEntire said. "It’s an amazing place. They’ve done an amazing job.”

“Although I came here once, I only had a little while, but there’s still so much to read, like all of this and all of that, so I’ll definitely be coming back," Culver added.