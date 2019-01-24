Clear
Kid Rock coming to Alabama's Rock the South

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Rock the South music festival announced Thursday through Facebook that Kid Rock will be performing at the 2019 event.

This year's festival will be held from May 31 to June 1 at Cullman's Heritage Park. Florida Georgia Line and Brooks & Dunn will also be performing.

For more information, click HERE.

