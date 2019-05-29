Kickoff Time Between Alabama and South Carolina set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Alabama football's first SEC game of the 2019 season against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14 is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS, the network announced on Wednesday morning.

The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks will meet for the 15th time overall, with Alabama owning a 10-4 edge in the series. The two teams last met in 2010 with the then-No. 19 Gamecocks knocking off the top-ranked Crimson Tide in Columbia by a score of 35-21.