Kicking off the weekend with cold temperatures

Fortunately, Friday is sunny so we'll be warming into the lower 50s during the afternoon. For the first half of the weekend, Saturday starts chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s, then the afternoon is slightly warmer with highs near 60.

Things takes a turn again Sunday with the approach of the next cold front. The best chance for rain will be overnight Sunday into Monday. Data sources indicate that this will likely be the coldest air of the season thus far in the wake of the front - lows Tuesday morning will be in the mid to upper 20s! Rain totals won't be too impressive Sunday night, with most spots picking up between a quarter and half an inch.

While it's pretty good weather for Thanksgiving travel THIS weekend, by Black Friday, rain is back in the forecast. At this point, it's looking like just scattered showers, but you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast if you have post-Thanksgiving travel plans.