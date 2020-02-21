Clear
Kia recalls SUVs, vans; electrical problem can cause fires

Kia is joining its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly a fire.

Feb 21, 2020
Posted By: The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Kia is joining its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly a fire.

The Kia recall covers nearly 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 through 2010 model years. Also covered are Sorento SUVs from 2007 through 2009.

Kia is telling owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the problem can be fixed.

The company says in government documents that moisture can get into the antilock brake control computer and cause an electrical short and possible fires.

