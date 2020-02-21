DETROIT (AP) - Kia is joining its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly a fire.
The Kia recall covers nearly 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 through 2010 model years. Also covered are Sorento SUVs from 2007 through 2009.
Kia is telling owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the problem can be fixed.
The company says in government documents that moisture can get into the antilock brake control computer and cause an electrical short and possible fires.
Related Content
- Kia recalls SUVs, vans; electrical problem can cause fires
- Fiat Chrysler recalls vans, SUV's to fix brakes
- Mercedes unveils its electric SUV
- Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
- Toyota recalls pickups, SUVs to fix air bag, brake problems
- General Motors recalls 1 million Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac trucks, SUVs for steering problem
- Police: Juveniles steal vehicles from Huntsville Kia, Toyota dealerships
- Acura recalls 360K SUVs because tail lights can go dark
- Fiat Chrysler recalls minivans for engine stalling problem
- Ram trucks recalled to fix problem with gear shifters