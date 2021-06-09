Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Keystone pipeline sponsor cancels project after Biden blocks permit

Calgary-based TC Energy said Wednesday it would work with government agencies 'to ensure a safe termination of and exit from' the partially built project.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 4:52 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2021 4:54 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline says it is pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade the Biden administration to reverse its cancellation of the company's permit on the day the president took office.

Calgary-based TC Energy said Wednesday it will work with government agencies “to ensure a safe termination of and exit from” the partially built project.

The pipeline would have transported crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.

Construction on the 1,200-mile line began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events