Kevin Durant confirms Achilles injury

The Warriors star is out for rest of Finals.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Kevin Durant has ended the suspense concerning the injury he suffered during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star forward has confirmed that he has undergone surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Durant got hurt about two minutes into the second quarter after scoring 11 points in just 12 minutes.

Durant posted on social media Wednesday the severity of his injury. He was in action for the first time since suffering a strained right calf during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets.

