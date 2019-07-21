Kerryon Johnson takes kids shopping

Kerryon Johnson, the former Auburn running back and Madison Academy grad surprised 20 children form the Boys and Girls club of Lee County with a $100 gift card. Johnson stayed and shopped with the group at Academy Sports and Outdoors. They got backpacks, clothes, new shoes, even some sports equipment for the new school year. Their smiles say it all! Johnson enters his second season with the Detroit Lions this year. Trey Flowers, the Huntsville native, will join him.
