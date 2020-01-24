Clear

Kerryon Johnson makes visit to Madison Academy

The former Mustangs stand out, former Auburn running back, and current Detroit Lion took time to have a meet-and-greet at his Alma Mater.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:14 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Former Madison Academy stand out Kerryon Johnson went back to school on Friday, but this time not as a student. The current Detroit Lions running back set up a meet-and-greet at his Alma Mater for people in the community to get to know him, and grab his autograph and a picture.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events