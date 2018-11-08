Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kentucky abortion battle shifts to second-trimester ban

The next round in Kentucky's legal fight over abortion features the same combatants, but they'll be arguing over a different issue - a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The next round in Kentucky's legal fight over abortion features the same combatants, but they'll be arguing over a different issue - a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.

Lawyers for Kentucky's only abortion clinic will argue in federal court next week that a new state law amounts to an unconstitutional ban on the "safest and most common method" of second-trimester abortions.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration sees the law as a proper restriction on "a particularly gruesome form of abortion."

Bevin signed the measure in April and it went into effect immediately.

That spurred a legal challenge from the state's only remaining abortion clinic, EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. Within days, a federal judge suspended its enforcement pending the outcome of a trial that begins Tuesday in Louisville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events