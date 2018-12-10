Kenny Dillingham Named New Auburn Offensive Coordinator

Auburn football has named Kenny Dillingham quarterback coach and offensive coordinator, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Sunday. Dillingham comes from the University of Memphis where he's been the past three seasons. His most recent title as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

It was also announced that Malzahn will return to calling offensive plays, as he did during his first three years as the Tigers’ head coach. Additionally, Kodi Burns will add the role of passing game coordinator to his responsibilities.

“Kenny is one of the rising stars in our profession, coaching two top 10 nationally ranked offenses the last two years,” Malzahn said. “Because of Kenny’s energy, intelligence and genuine care for his players, he’s been highly successful coaching quarterbacks and is an outstanding recruiter, while working closely with Mike Norvell in developing one of the nation’s top offenses.”

Dillingham helped Memphis in 2018 to impressive offensive numbers, ranking fourth nationally in total offense (534.3 ypg), third in rushing offense (285.5 ypg) and seventh in scoring offense (43.6 ppg).

Walter Camp First Team All-American and Doak Walker Award finalist Darrell Henderson rushed for 1,909 yards and 22 scores for the Tigers this season, while quarterback Brady White threw for 3,125 yards and 25 touchdowns.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to join one of the nation’s top football programs and work for Coach Malzahn, who has won a national championship and produced some of the top offenses in Southeastern Conference history,” Dillingham said. “Coach Norvell speaks very highly of Coach Malzahn and the similarities of how both offenses work. Auburn is a great university and community and my wife and I are extremely excited. I can’t wait to learn and add to the future successes of the Auburn football program.”

In 2017 as quarterbacks and tight ends coach, Dillingham helped Memphis set school single-season records for points (592), total plays (941), total yards (6,917), passing yards (4,355), completions (307), attempts (488), offensive touchdowns (72) and passing touchdowns (39).

Dillingham mentored quarterback Riley Ferguson who blossomed into one of the nation’s top signal-callers. Ferguson finished 2017 as the country’s third-best quarterback for passing yards (4,257) and touchdowns (38).

During his first season at Memphis in 2016, Dillingham was on staff working with quarterbacks. Memphis’ offense that season racked up 6,028 total yards and 505 points and scored 57 touchdowns, all third-most in school history.

Under Dillingham’s guidance in 2016, Ferguson, threw for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdown passes to set a then-program season mark, only to break his own mark a season later.

Prior to coming to Memphis, Dillingham served on the Arizona State staff as an offensive assistant in 2014-15. In his time with the Sun Devils, he worked directly with the tight ends and also assisted in recruiting, with his primary focus being the state of Arizona.

From 2007-12 Dillingham served in several coaching capacities with the Chaparral High School football program in Scottsdale, Ariz.