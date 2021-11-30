Kenny Chesney coming to Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater

Country music star Kenny Chesney is headed to North Alabama.

Chesney’s Here and Now Tour 2022 will stop at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater on May 26, 2022.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday and ending 10 p.m. Dec. 9.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

Tickets will be available at theorionhuntsville.com.

Carly Pearce, who was named 2021 Female Vocalist of the Year by the Country Music Assocation, will be Chesney’s opening act.

“My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life – every second – for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage,” said Chesney of his fans in a news release.