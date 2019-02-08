Clear

Kellyanne Conway says woman assaulted her at restaurant

Conway says Mary Elizabeth Inabinett was "screaming her head off."

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 9:03 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says she was grabbed and shaken by a woman at a Mexican restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland, late last year.

In a CNN interview broadcast Friday, Conway claimed the woman came up to her from behind, grabbed her arms and shook her. Conway says Mary Elizabeth Inabinett was "screaming her head off."

A charging document says the woman was disagreeing with Conway's political views.

The allegations are being disputed by the woman's attorney, who says she will plead not guilty to charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a trial next month in a Maryland state court.

The attorney, William Alden McDaniel Jr., told CNN his client was only exercising her First Amendment right to express her opinion.

