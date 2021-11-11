Clear

Kellogg's files lawsuit against striking cereal workers

It's complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers who are entering the plant.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 8:37 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Kellogg Co. has filed a lawsuit against its local union in Omaha, Nebraska.

It's complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers who are entering the plant.

The company based in Battle Creek, Michigan, asked a judge to order the Omaha chapter of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union to stop interfering with its business while workers picket outside the plant.

The workers in Omaha and at Kellogg’s three other U.S. cereal plants in Battle Creek; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee, have been on strike since Oct. 5. Two days of contract talks earlier this month failed to produce an agreement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events