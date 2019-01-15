Keeping your home safe as temperatures drop

With temperatures dropping to their lowest of the season many of you will be cranking up the heat. We wanted to find out how you can stop the bitter cold from damaging your home and what to do if you can't pay your heating bill.

"Make sure you have your outside faucets covered up so no pipes bust. Have your heat settings just a little bit higher so that everybody stays warm and comfortable. Make sure you keep your water dripping so that none of the pipes freeze and you have issues like that," said Huntsville resident Edward Hollingsworth.

Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities said the most important thing to remember when it gets cold outside is to make sure you keep your water running. Gehrdes said you should keep a pencil thin stream of water dripping to keep your pipes from freezing. Another tip? Keep everything inside, dry.

"Open the cabinets underneath your sinks because that exposes those pipes..Better exposes them to the warm air from your house that will better keep them from freezing," said Gehrdes.

Another concern is what people can do if they're having trouble paying their bill...

"I know that if you come up to Huntsville Utilities they should be able to give you a list of what you can call or I know they also will work with you about bill payments and stuff like that."

Gehrdes said anyone being impacted by the government shutdown, or struggling to pay their bill in general, should call Huntsville Utilities so they can work with you to get your bill paid.